Critical Analysis: Absolute Software (ABST) & Its Rivals

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Free Report) is one of 401 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Absolute Software to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software pays out -49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $197.31 million -$24.49 million -23.45 Absolute Software Competitors $12.42 billion $1.25 billion 20.29

This table compares Absolute Software and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Absolute Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -11.62% N/A N/A Absolute Software Competitors -16.71% 5.59% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Absolute Software Competitors 1459 4324 4371 49 2.30

Absolute Software currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,106.85%. Given Absolute Software’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Absolute Software competitors beat Absolute Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to healthcare organizations, educational institutions, governmental agencies, and individual consumers. It operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Latin America. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

