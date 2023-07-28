Critical Comparison: Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) versus Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vontier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Photon Control and Vontier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photon Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Vontier 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Vontier has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Vontier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Photon Control.

This table compares Photon Control and Vontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photon Control N/A N/A N/A Vontier 7.28% 87.50% 11.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photon Control and Vontier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photon Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vontier $3.18 billion 1.52 $401.30 million $1.49 20.84

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than Photon Control.

Summary

Vontier beats Photon Control on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors. It also provides fiber optic absolute encoders; and fiber optic incremental encoders, as well as fiber optic signaling devices. In addition, the company offers custom design, installation, training, and support services. It serves semiconductor, flat panel display, medical, energy, and research and development industries. The company was formerly known as Coldswitch Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Photon Control Inc. in 2002. Photon Control Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. It operates through two segments: Mobility Technologies, and Diagnostics and Repair Technologies. The Mobility Technologies segment products include solutions and services in the areas of environmental compliance, fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management products marketed under the Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Orpak, DRB, Teletrac Navman, and Global Traffic Technologies brands. The Diagnostics and Repair Technologies segment products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, lifts, and inspection lane systems under the Matco and Coats brands. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience store and in-bay car wash operators, tunnel car wash and commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

