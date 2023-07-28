Critical Contrast: Rightmove (RTMVY) & Its Rivals

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rightmove to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Rightmove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rightmove and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Rightmove Competitors -11.15% -11.82% 0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A 16.44 Rightmove Competitors $231.08 million $44.03 million -147.25

This table compares Rightmove and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rightmove’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove. Rightmove is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rightmove and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rightmove Competitors 321 1001 1497 31 2.43

Rightmove currently has a consensus target price of $560.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,880.12%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 38.37%. Given Rightmove’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rightmove is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rightmove rivals beat Rightmove on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.