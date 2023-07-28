Critical Review: Auddia (AUUD) versus Its Rivals

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.74 Auddia Competitors $942.30 million -$65.92 million -8.82

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -94.29% -2,025.30% -212.63%

Risk and Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 571 3257 5127 83 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

