Critical Review: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) vs. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Home Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Depot 0 11 15 0 2.58

Home Depot has a consensus price target of $325.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Depot is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Home Depot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Depot $157.40 billion 2.11 $17.11 billion $16.41 20.09

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Home Depot beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

