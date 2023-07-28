Critical Review: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) versus Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Hingham Institution for Savings is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44% Hingham Institution for Savings 23.59% 8.83% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.02 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -6.39 Hingham Institution for Savings $85.42 million 5.50 $37.52 million $17.84 12.28

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington, D.C. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.