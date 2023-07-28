CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

