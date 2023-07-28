CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 298,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CUBE stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

