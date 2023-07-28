CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

