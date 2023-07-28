D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

