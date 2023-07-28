DA Davidson Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Hovde Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.74.

ZION opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,595,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

