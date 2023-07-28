DA Davidson Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CATY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.