DA Davidson Comments on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million.

Veritex Trading Up 0.2 %

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.79 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

