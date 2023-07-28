DA Davidson Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

