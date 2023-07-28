DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in National Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.