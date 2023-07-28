Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,304,961. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $403.58 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

