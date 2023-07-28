Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,164 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

