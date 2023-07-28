Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 9,731 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

