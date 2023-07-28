Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gartner by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.76 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.