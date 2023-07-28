Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

