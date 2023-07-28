Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,668,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 107,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 433.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

