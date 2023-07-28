Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,716 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ameren by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

