Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

