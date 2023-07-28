Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,115 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 330,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

