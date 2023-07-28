Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,056 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $98.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

