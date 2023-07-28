Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

