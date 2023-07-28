Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 891 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,353,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

