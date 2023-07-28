Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $160.92.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

