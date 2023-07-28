Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

