Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

