Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.