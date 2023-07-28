Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.