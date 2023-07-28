Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $86.89 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

