Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $245.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.