Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

