Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
WEX Stock Performance
NYSE:WEX opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Patent Cliff Is Why AbbVie Is Moving Higher
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is It Time To Start Buying Southwest Airlines’ Post-Earnings Dip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Cancer Stocks to Invest in Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.