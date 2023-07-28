Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

