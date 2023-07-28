Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

