Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.67.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

