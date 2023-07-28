Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

