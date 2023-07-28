Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $36,453,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $109.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

