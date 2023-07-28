Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.