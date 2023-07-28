Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

