Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in AES by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

