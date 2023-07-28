Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $348.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.