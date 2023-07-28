Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.