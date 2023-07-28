Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.35.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

