Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $240,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after buying an additional 211,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.87 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

