Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 203,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 37,576 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 482,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $34.74 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.