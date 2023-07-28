Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

